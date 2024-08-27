Champai Soren will officially join BJP on August 30, announces Himanta Biswa Sarma

Days after suggesting that senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren will float a new party, the former Jharkhand Chief Minister will officially join the BJP on August 30 in Ranchi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced.

The development late on Monday night came shortly after Champai Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Assam CM Sarma, who is also the BJP’s election incharge in poll-bound Jharkhand, was also present during the meeting.

“Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi,” Sarma wrote in a social media post on ‘X’.

Champai Soren has been a long-time loyalist of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

When Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over an alleged land scam, Champai was entrusted with the Chief Minister’s duties.

However, after Hemant Soren’s return, Champai Soren was asked to make way for the JMM chief, which reportedly led to the rift between them.

Earlier this month, Champai Soren alleged that he was humiliated by the party’s top leadership and that his scheduled programmes as a chief minister were cancelled abruptly.

He announced three options as his future course of action — retirement from politics, joining another party or forming one of his own.

Last week, he reportedly suggested floating a new organisation.

Speaking to reporters in Jharkhand, Soren has said, “I had mentioned three options – retirement, organization, or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party, and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them.”

So far, Hemant Soren has not publicly commented on his former close aide’s decision to launch a new political outfit.

However, in a veiled remark targeting the BJP, he stated, “Forget about society; these people are focused on breaking homes and dismantling parties. Every other day, they either buy this MLA or that MLA.”