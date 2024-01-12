Chadar Trek in Ladakh starts tomorrow; Satellite phones for emergency

Satellite phones will be provided by the administration for emergency communication during the annual Chadar Trek, one of the challenging treks in the Ladakh region, starting tomorrow.

Suspense on conducting the trek due to unstable ice formation on the route was cleared on Friday after Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve gave his nod on Friday.

In a meeting to review the readiness for the Chadar Trek, the Ladakh Mountain Guides Association (LMGA) sought provision of satellite phones for emergency communication, which received a positive nod from the authorities.

In a bid to enhance safety measures, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA) members informed that they would conduct medical examinations, covering aspects such as insurance, acclimatization, and fitness certification. Furthermore, the LMGA and Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) committed to establishing rescue operation camps to ensure trekkers’ safety.

During the meeting, ALTOA and UTDRF shared updates of their recce conducted on 11 January. They informed that Chadar Trek can be started from tomorrow ( 13 January) onwards, and recommended restricting commercial vehicles at the checkpoint, allowing only medical, rescue teams and officials.

Giving his assent, DC Sukhadeve instructed ALTOA and UTDRF to promptly submit a joint recce written report to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Additionally, he directed the Tourism Department and Wildlife Department to start installation of tents and toilets immediately.

The ALTOA informed that soon they will organise operators’ meeting to manage and monitor the tourist influx for Chadar Trek 2024.

The DC emphasised the need for ensuring proper facilities at all camps, including medical services, toilets, and heating arrangements among others. He asked all departments concerned to work cohesively to make the trek a success while prioritising the safety and well-being of participants.

Last Saturday, the DC had chaired a meeting to discuss the conduction of Chadar Trek 2024 and said he would prohibit tourists from undertaking it until conditions improved.