Centre’s strategy in Northeast centres around good governance, developmental politics: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday claimed that the Narendra Modi government has sparked a new energy in the Northeast India as the region aims to power the engine of growth for the country’s quest to become ‘Aatmanirbhar’.

”Credit goes to Prime Minister Modi for centring around key areas of good governance and developmental politics as part of a political strategy to revive, rejuvenate & renew the energy of the Northeast,” he said at a press conference to highlight the key achievements of the NDA government.

“Our beautiful region of the Northeast has been blessed by Mother Nature but was ignored for far too long by the successive governments at the Centre, until the NDA came to power. The region has undergone a major transformation in the last one decade, when compared to decades of inertia by governments stuck in inaction, corruption and ignorance. This decade of transformation has sparked new energy in the Northeast,” he said.

The minister said the people, confident with pride and possibilities, no longer feel ignored as they are working along with their brethren from other parts of the country in an effort to realise the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Mr Sonowal claimed that people in the remotest corners of the region now enjoy the delivery of welfare services at their doorstep. This was unthinkable for most people of the Northeast before 2014. ”Today, we have lived this transformation, this development, this elevation in quality of lives which empowers us to aspire, seek, and commit to the cause of nation-building,” he added.

Highlighting some major development in the region, the Union Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Northeast has remained a priority for the NDA Government led by PM Narendra Modi. Since 2014, the region has received an increase of more than 300% in the budget outlay.”