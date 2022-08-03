Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

The Central Government, on Wednesday, withdrew the Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced in the lower house of Parliament on December 11, 2019.

After the Bill was introduced, it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee which had suggested 81 amendments to it. Withdrawing the Bill, the Central government said that it has been withdrawn to consider the recommendations on such a large scale.

The Bill, withdrawn by Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, aims to provide individuals with protection of their personal data, specify the use of data, and build a relationship of trust between individuals and entities processing the data. Apart from this, many other points were mentioned in it.

The government had released the draft Bill last year, which was opposed by several global companies. The companies said that this would affect their business. At the same time, operating expenses will also increase. The draft of the bill was based on a report submitted by Justice BN Srikrishna in July 2018.

In the draft Bill, a provision was made to use the data of the people only with their permission. Also, there was a mention of setting up servers in the country for data collection. The bill proposed that the company be fined Rs 15 crore or up to 4% of its global turnover for breaking the law. Sensitive data has to be stored on servers inside India.