Centre to Invest Rs 4,800 Crore in Assam’s Waterways

In a major push for Assam’s waterways and logistics infrastructure, the central government will invest Rs 4,800 crore over the next five years to enhance river transport, port connectivity, and shipbuilding capabilities, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit on Wednesday.

The investment will be directed toward developing critical infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art ship repair facility, alternate road networks for port connectivity, and the expansion of inland terminals to facilitate cargo movement.

Sonowal also revealed plans for a Centre of Excellence in Maritime Education, which will train 5,000 skilled youths annually, positioning Assam as a key player in India’s maritime workforce.

This initiative aligns with the Centre’s goal of transforming India into a leading maritime nation by 2030 and a global hub for shipbuilding.

Historically, Assam’s vast river network has been a crucial trade route, but infrastructural bottlenecks have limited its potential. Since 2014, the BJP-led government has prioritised inland waterways, reviving trade and connectivity in the Northeast through projects like National Waterway 2 Brahmaputra and National Waterway 16 Barak.

These investments aim to integrate Assam into the broader Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, enhancing trade with Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Southeast Asia.