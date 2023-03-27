Centre to give major boost to rural employment

In a big boost to rural employment, the Centre is entering into a pact with 19 captive employers and providing them with a target to train and provide gainful employment to 31,067 rural poor youths under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) with a minimum salary of Rs 10,000 per month for a minimum period of six months.

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh will be the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony in New Delhi tomorrow. On the occasion, he will also distribute appointment letters to a few candidates who had got similar training under the DDU-GKY and were placed with captive employers.

Based on the direction of the minister, the Ministry of Rural Development launched the captive employment guidelines under DDU-GKY to ensure that the candidates are trained as per the industry requirement and employed. The captive employment model allows the employer to select the rural youths and skills and deploy them in one of its own establishments or subsidiaries.

The RTD (Recruit, Train & Deploy) model has been developed to address the needs of the industry on the one hand and ensure sustainable placement for rural youth on the other hand. The model will be a win-win situation for the industry, the government & the rural poor youth. The industry will be able to provide more hands-on training at the job site itself as per its requirement while the government will ensure longer placements (minimum six months) for rural poor youth candidates.

The captive employment guidelines will increase the direct involvement of the industry due to the benefits provided to the industries for encouraging them to participate in the DDU-GKY programme thereby ensuring a large quantity of employment for rural youths. A few of the benefits provided to the captive employers are the topmost priority in target allocation, waiver of performance bank guarantee and waiver of quality appraisal process and fees.

The basic objective of DDU-GKY is to provide gainful placement in a sustainable manner to rural youth after skilling.