Centre to discuss consumer grievances in real estate sector

Following the success of efforts in the past aimed at disposing of pending consumer cases, the Centre is organising a Round table conference on “How to effectively redress the grievances pertaining to the real estate Sector” in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Real Estate cases comprise around 10 per cent of the total cases in Consumer Commissions. So far, since inception, 2,30,517 cases have been filed by the consumers in various consumer commissions, 1,76,895 cases have been disposed of till now and 53,622 cases are pending. Despite separate tribunals such as RERA and NCLT dealing with cases pertaining to the housing sector, the pendency of cases is rising in various consumer commissions.

It is for the first time that the Department of Consumer Affairs is conducting such a large-scale conference to redress the consumer grievance in the real estate sector.

Some key areas that will be covered in the conference will be systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector. In this regard, the cases filed in the Consumer Commissions would be analysed and major factors that result in consumer cases will be identified and presented for deliberations.

In addition, why more cases are filed before Consumer Commissions despite there being separate authorities such as RERA for specifically dealing with the cases pertaining to the Housing Sector will also be discussed. Meanwhile, deliberations will also take place on how to ensure that the Housing Sector cases are dealt with in an effective and speedy manner.

Notably, the disposal of pending cases through the National Lok Adalat held on 12 November 2022 and “Grahak Madhyasthata Samadhan” on 16 December 2022 by the States/District Consumer Commissions reported an exemplary outcome. Also, the department earlier organised a Round Table Conference on Consumers and the Insurance Sector to facilitate stakeholder consultation on insurance cases in consumer commissions.

The Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs will chair the conference.