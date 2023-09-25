Centre to cancel OCI cards over worsening India-Canada relations

Following Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian diplomat, New Delhi also removed a senior Canadian diplomat as relations soured following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that India was complicit in the murder of Canadian-based Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Undoubtedly, the procedure to cancel OCI cards has been ongoing for a while. OCI is effectively a multiple entry, multi-purpose, lifelong visa for Indian origin individuals residing overseas, even if it does not grant political rights.

The Foreign Regional Registration Office does not need OCI holders to register. They are not permitted to vote in Indian elections, hold public office, or purchase agricultural land.

It’s uncommon to cancel. Only about 150 of the approximately 4.5 million OCI cards that have been given to date have been invalidated due to rule violations discovered through input from intelligence and security services.

The Ministry of External Affairs website states that as of January 31, 2022, 4.06 million OCI registration cards had been issued.If “the overseas citizen of India has shown disaffection towards the Constitution of India as by law established,” and if “it is necessary to do so in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of India, the friendly relations of India with any foreign country, or in the interests of the general public,” the central government may cancel the OCI registration.

All Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were Indian citizens on January 26, 1950, or who were otherwise entitled to become so, are eligible to register as OCIs.

However, residents of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and any other nation that the government of the union notifies are ineligible.

On September 20, the external affairs ministry also released a warning for Indian citizens and students studying in Canada: “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.”