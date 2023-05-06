Centre taking steps to check violence in Manipur: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the Centre was taking all possible steps to contain the violence in Manipur and restore normalcy in the Northeastern state.

Talking to reporters here, he made an appeal to the people of Manipur to maintain peace. “Unfortunately there is violence happening in Manipur. The Centre and the home minister are taking steps to end the violence. The home minister is continuously monitoring the situation in Manipur.”

He added that he had also received several phone calls from the chief minister and other leaders over the Manipur violence. “The Centre is taking all possible actions. It is very unfortunate. Many people have died and losses have been incurred. We are all brothers. People should live in unity. People in Manipur should maintain brotherhood. Issues can be solved through dialogue. Under the Modi regime, the northeast has gone very far in terms of development.”

He further said, “Through this violence, the most significant loss is made to youth, women and development. Development in the beautiful northeast can be made successful only if peace strives.”

Rijiju launched the trailer of the “first-ever” movie in the Tagin language of his home state Arunachal Pradesh, saying films were the biggest promoters of a culture or a place.

He said the film “Love in 90s” will be tax-free and that he will ask the state government to promote it through other means as well. The film looks at displaying the culture of the Tagin community before the whole country and the world, Rijiju said while urging people to watch it.