Centre sounds dengue alert, calls for timely detection of cases

The Centre on Wednesday emphasised the importance of timely detection and reporting of dengue cases for effective management and control of the disease.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also suggested that dengue be incorporated under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s Integrated Health Information Platform where 33 diseases are already covered.

He was inaugurating a two-day technical symposium to develop a strategic framework and roadmap for dengue control in India. The purpose of the symposium is to bring together identified ministries, states, government institutions and development partners under a common platform to develop a strategic framework for dengue control and envision a country roadmap with the objective of maximising efficiency through the convergence of efforts across multiple dimensions.

Citing from his own experience in various ministries of the Union government, the health secretary highlighted how convergence among different ministries could be achieved to tackle the seasonal outbreaks of dengue in India.

He also emphasised the need for inter-sectoral convergence and continuous effort from all stakeholders. He urged all states to initiate a plan of action by the end of the two-day brainstorming.

Roli Singh, Managing Director of the National Health Mission (NHM)informed that several steps have been taken for dengue control in India. She stated that the integrated vector management was being carried out through various ministries and highlighted the importance of effective community participation and intensive IEC campaigns to spread further awareness among people.

She informed that dengue control has also been incorporated under the corporate social responsibility to involve the corporate sector as well. It was also pointed out that the Government of India has declared 16 May as National Dengue Day and July as an anti-dengue month.