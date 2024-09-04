Centre signs ‘Memorandum of Settlement’ with NLFT & ATTF; Shah calls it a new milestone

A ‘Memorandum of Settlement’ has been signed on Wednesday among the Central government, Tripura government, and the representatives of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Senior officials of the Union Home Ministry and Tripura government were also present on the occasion of the signing of the agreement in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said, “A new milestone is set today in Tripura’s ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of an agreement between the government of India, the government of Tripura, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), and the All-Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).”

He Called it a matter of joy that after a long struggle, the two groups have given up weapons and joined the mainstream, expressing their commitment towards overall development of the North- Eastern state.

The minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented the vision of a capable and developed North- East through peace and dialogues ever since he assumed office.

Shah noted that PM Modi has not only removed the distance between Delhi and North- East through road, rail and air connectivity, but also removed the distance between people’s hearts.

The Union Home Minister has also said that the government is committed towards overall development of the entire North eastern region of the country, while also preserving their culture, identity and language, Shah added.

The Modi Government has so far signed 12 important agreements, in view of peace in the region, and out of these three are related to Trpura.

So far, around ten thousand people have given up arms and now are part of the mainstream, which is a result of the several agreements signed by current government, aimed towards making the North-East region conflict and extremism free.