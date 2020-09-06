Slamming the Centre for skipping the Question Hour AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Chinese are well ensconced within Indian territory but the government neither wants to answer queries nor debate the matter.

He also said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want to face the Question Hour yet students are being forced to write answers in JEE and NEET examinations.

Addressing a media conference Owaisi pointed out that while the Chinese had issued their statement over the meeting between Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart the Indian side took 12 hours to issue one.

“Did Rajnath Singh looked into the eyes of his Chinese counterpart and asked him to vacate our territory? Did we raise the issue of the attack on 20 of our soldiers?” asked Owaisi.

“It is the most serious situation since 1962. And the government does not want to debate on it or talk about it,” he complained.

He took several digs at the Prime Minister saying that probably he was busy feeding the peacocks and after all it was an important task.

He also drew parallel between the Telangana government and the Centre. While the Telangana Assembly will hold the Question Hour and the Treasury Benches want to address all issues and debate the Centre is trying to evade questions on important issues.

He accused the NDA government of trying to run away without answering the queries of the people. He rued the fact that the media was ready to discuss an actor’s death but not about contraction in GDP or Chinese aggression or even the large number of suicides of farmers and daily wage labourers.

Owaisi criticised the government for ordering CBI inquiry into the “unfortunate” death of an actor but the neither the media nor the government was ready to discuss the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

“There will be no inquiry into the deaths of such large number of farmers and daily wage labourers. The lives of the poor people hold no significance to this government,” said Owaisi.

“Because of Covid there will be no question hour in the Parliament but students will write NEET exam in the same situation. Modi will not answer questions but students are being asked to answer questions. This is their governance,” added Owaisi.

The Hyderabad MP along with other religious leaders from the minority community met the chief minister to demand rebuilding of the two mosques that were accidentally razed during the demolition of the Secretariat.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has promised not only to rebuild the two mosques and a temple which had stood at the site with government funds but also decided to set up a new church in the same premises as an instance of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb in Telangana.