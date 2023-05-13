Centre not providing justice to protesting wrestlers: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the Centre government has failed to provide justice to wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

“The sportspersons, who have brought glory to the country all over the world, are fighting for justice. The government is failing to provide justice to those sportspersons. Players, who are the honour of the country, have been forced by the government to sit on the road. The players who should have performed in the stadium, have been left to protest on the streets,” Hooda said in New Delhi.

The Congress Legislature Party, Hooda and state president Chaudhary Udaybhan reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today. The Legislature Party interacted with the players and assured them of full support.

Leader of Opposition Hooda said that the government is testing the patience of the players. He appealed to the players to maintain patience and courage. “They will definitely get justice. There may be delay in getting justice but it can not be denied,” the Congress leader said.

Talking to reporters, Hooda expressed happiness over the victory of the Congress in Karnataka. He said this is the victory of the hard work of the party leadership and the policies of the Congress. This victory will strengthen the party in the whole country and the morale of the workers will be high.