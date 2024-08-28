Centre issues directives to states, UTs to ensure safety of healthcare workers

In the wake of rape-murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor in West Bengal, the Central government has issued directives to the states and Union Territories (UTs) to take immediate measures to ensure enhanced security and safer working environment for healthcare workers.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary (CS) and director general of police (DGP) of all the states and UTs, a copy of which was shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, Health Secretary Apurva Chandra wrote, “I am writing to draw your attention to the issue of violent incidents in medical institutions and the recent protest of resident doctors across the country following the incident of alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.”

“Taking a suo motu cognizance of the incident, the Supreme Court (SC) delivered its order on 20th and 22nd August. In the order dated 22nd, the apex court has inter-alia directed ‘the Secretary in the Union Health Ministry shall engage with the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police so as to ensure that the State governments/UTs put into place certain basic minimum requirements pending the receipt of the report of the National Task Force (NTF) to assuage the concerns of the doctors over their safety at their workplaces,” the Secretary said.

Advertisement

Chandra said the court has also directed that the state governments shall take remedial and appropriate action in this regard.

Stressing immediate measures to be taken in this direction, the secretary asked for the display of state laws for healthcare workers’ protection and relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with punitive/penalty details in conspicuous places inside the hospital premises in local language and English.

Chandra called for the constitution of a ‘hospital security committee’ and ‘violence prevention committee’ involving senior doctors and administrative officers to strategise and implement appropriate security measures.

Besides, stressed the need for a provision for the safe movement of resident doctors/nurses within different blocks hostel buildings, and other areas of the hospital during night duties.

Among others, the secretary asked for ensuring proper lighting inside all areas of residential blocks, hostel blocks, and other hospital premises and ‘routine security patrolling’ in all the hospital premises during night time and taking stock situation of all CCTV cameras (number and functionality) inside the hospital premises and proceed for necessary implementation/upgradation of the same.