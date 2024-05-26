Centre issues directions for blocking incoming international spoofed calls

The government on Sunday said it has issued directions for blocking incoming international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers.

”It has been reported that fraudsters are making international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers to Indian citizens and committing cyber-crime and financial frauds. These calls appear to be originating within India but being made by the cyber-criminals from abroad by manipulating the calling line identity (CLI). Such international spoofed calls have been misused in recent cases of fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, drugs/narcotics in courier, impersonation as government and police officials, disconnections of mobile numbers by DoT/TRAI officials, etc,” an official release said.

Therefore, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block such incoming international spoofed calls from reaching any Indian telecom subscriber. Now directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking of such incoming international spoofed calls.

The incoming international spoofed calls with Indian landline numbers are already being blocked by the TSPs as per the directions issued by the DoT.

As safety and security of the users is an integral part of the vision of Digital India, the DoT has already taken many initiatives including citizen-centric Sanchar Saathi portal (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/) to protect telecom users.

”Despite best efforts, there may still be some fraudsters who succeed through other means. For such calls, you can help everybody by reporting such suspected fraud communications at the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi,” the press release added.