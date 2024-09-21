Centre issues advisory to states for effective implementation of ToFEI manual

In a significant move to combat tobacco use among the youth, the Central government on Saturday issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories (UTs), calling for effective implementation of the Tobacco-Free Educational Institution (ToFEI) manual, in line with the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 in educational institutions.

The advisory was issued jointly by the secretaries of the Union Ministry of Education and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The joint advisory, signed by the secretaries of the Department of School Education, the Department of Higher Education, and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, underscores the alarming effects of tobacco consumption, particularly on children and adolescents, as per the Education Ministry.

“It draws attention to the findings of the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) 2019, which revealed that 8.5 per cent of school students aged 13 to 15 in India consume tobacco in various forms. Of particular concern is the fact that over 5,500 children in India begin using tobacco every day. Moreover, 55 per cent of lifelong tobacco users initiate the habit before the age of 20, with many adolescents turning to other addictive substances as a result,” it said.

The Education Ministry said the advisory emphasises the need for collaborative efforts of all the stakeholders to safeguard young people from the dangers of tobacco addiction.

It encourages educational institutions including schools at all levels, colleges for higher or professional education, and universities, both in the public and private sector to adopt the ToFEI manual and guidelines as a comprehensive guide to safeguard the health and well-being of students, it said.

The goal is to protect future generations by raising awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco use and promoting tobacco control steps within educational institutions, it added.

As part of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) guidelines for safeguarding minors and youth from tobacco and electronic cigarette use.

Apart from that, the Department of School Education and Literacy has developed and launched the ToFEI Implementation Manual on World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) in collaboration with the Socio Economic and Educational Development Society (SEEDS). The department issued the manual on 31st May to all States/UTs for compliance.

The ToFEI manual serves as a key resource for educational institutions to implement these anti-tobacco measures effectively.

It outlines objectives like more awareness about the harmful effects and long-term health impact of tobacco use among students, teachers, workers, and officials in educational institutions, and better implementation of legal provisions regarding the sale and use of tobacco products, especially those related to educational institutions, public places, statutory warnings and minors.