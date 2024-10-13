Centre imposes import curbs on parts of pocket lighters

Union Government on Sunday imposed import curbs on parts of pocket lighters with immediate effect. The move would help encourage domestic manufacturing and cut dependence on their inbound shipments from China. “Import of parts of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable or refillable lighters (cigarette lighters)… is restricted with immediate effect,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

During April-July, the import of lighter parts stood at USD 3.8 million. It was USD 4.86 million in 2023-24. The parts are mainly imported from China. Notably, the imports of cigarette lighters, priced less than Rs 20, are already prohibited. The import ban is also there on pocket lighters, gas-fuelled, non-refillable or refillable.

Last year, the government also issued mandatory quality standard norms for flame-producing lighters with a view to contain import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing. In September 2022, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had urged the Centre to ban single use plastic cigarette lighters to help the domestic matchbox industry. These plastic cigarette lighters, which are legally and illegally imported from countries like China, are available for Rs 10 and can substitute 20 matchboxes.

Advertisement