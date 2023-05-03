Centre granted forest clearance for PGI Satellite Centre at Una: HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Wednesday that a major hurdle has been removed for the construction of PGI Satellite Centre at Una as the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change has given its forest clearance. He said that the present state government has taken up this matter with the Union Ministry vigorously and had asked to provide clearance for this ambitious project to expedite the construction work.

“PGI Satellite Centre Una was crucial for providing better health care services for the people of Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the foundation stone for this health institution was laid in March, 2018 but the construction work for the project has not started yet and after getting the clearance from the Union Ministry, construction work will commence shortly.

He said that the state government had been taking up forest clearance cases of various ambitious projects with the Central Government on a priority basis.

“To speed up the process of clearance in the cases of FCA and FRA, the state government has decided to provide handholding to the user agencies through forest clearance consultant organization (FCCO),” he said.

The state government had effectively taken up the issue of FCA and FRA clearance with the Supreme Court after which the Apex Court removed the condition of its prior permission, he informed.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of the state at their doorsteps so that they do not face any inconvenience in getting specialized medical services.