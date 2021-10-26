Centre gears up as zika detected in Kanpur

The Union Health Ministry on Monday sent a high level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh where a Zika virus case was reported in Kanpur and also took note of another Coronavirus variant of interest which may become a variant of concern.

Concern was also raised with the government on a new Covid-19 variant Delta Plus AY.4.2, which after killing thousands of people in many countries, is said to have been detected in India.

Many cases of Delta Plus AY.4.2, a new sub variant of the Coronavirus that has killed thousands of people in many countries including Russia, Britain, have also come to India. It spreads even faster than the delta variant, sources said.

The Central government has been urged to take necessary action in order to avoid an experience like the Delta variant wave.

“We need timely prevention measures on the basis of the experience of other countries in time,” they said.

The health experts from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi has been deployed by Union Health Ministry to assist state authorities for the control and containment measures of the Zika virus.

The team will assess whether the Ministry’s action plan for Zika virus management is being implemented.

The move came by after a 57-year-old man from Kanpur tested positive for the virus on October 22.

It will also recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of the virus in Uttar Pradesh.