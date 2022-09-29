Centre extends deadline for mandatory six airbags in cars to Oct 1, 2023

On Thursday, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the implementation of “the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 category) w.e.f October 01 2023.”

Taking to a microblogging site, Nitin Gadkari added, “Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023.”

Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022

Earlier, Road Ministry had announced the introduction of mandatory six airbags from October 01, 2022. Earlier in September, MoRTH issued draft rules to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts.

The government has been considering enforcing the use of rear seatbelts after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a car crash recently.