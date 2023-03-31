The Centre today advised retailers to calibrate the retail margins in such a way that the composition of the pulses consumption basket of households is not disturbed by the price rise.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, today held a meeting with the Retailers Association of India (RAI) and major organised retailers here and directed them to ensure that retail margins for pulses, especially Tur Dal, are not kept at unreasonable levels.

The retail industry players expressed their commitment to extend full cooperation to the government and also assured that all efforts shall be made to keep the prices of pulses under control.

Today’s meeting with retail associations and major organised retail chains is a part of the series of meetings that the Department has had with stakeholders across the pulses value chain to ensure the availability and affordability of pulses for consumers.