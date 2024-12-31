Centre declares Wayanad landslide as a disaster of severe nature

The Central Government on Monday declared the Wayanad landslide a disaster of “severe nature,” five months after the calamity claimed 254 lives and left 128 people missing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed this decision to Tinku Biswal, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, Kerala Government, based on an assessment by the Central Cabinet Committee.

Advertisement

While the declaration fulfills Kerala’s primary demand, there has been no response to the state’s request for debt waivers or additional funds for relief operations.

Advertisement

The letter mentions that the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has already received financial assistance for immediate relief efforts.

The Kerala Government had been urging the Centre to declare the landslide a disaster of “severe nature” due to its devastating impact.

The state government estimates the total loss from the disaster at Rs 1,202 crore and has requested Rs 2,262 crore for a comprehensive rehabilitation package.

The Union Home Ministry’s letter emphasized that financial assistance for disasters of a “severe nature,” including landslides, can be met through the SDRF already allocated to the state.

However, Kerala remains hopeful that a special reconstruction package will be announced following the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

Reacting to the Centre’s declaration, Kerala Revenue Minister K M Rajan expressed dissatisfaction with the delay.

He said: “We cannot understand why it took more than five months for the Centre to make this announcement. A declaration within two months of the calamity would have been more helpful.”