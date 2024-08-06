Centre convenes all-party meeting today on Bangladesh issue

Amid the Bangladesh unrest, the central government has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the meeting will commence at around 10 am today and Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar will brief about the situation.

At least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday during unrest with police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The country announced on Monday that the clashes between demonstrators and members of the Awami League claimed the lives of at least 96 people in police firings.

After fighting broke out between police and miscreants on Monday, at least 18 people were slain on the outskirts of the capital in the Savar and Dhamrai regions.

Prothom Alo, citing Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, reported that 500 people were brought to the hospital with various injuries including gunshot wounds. 70 of them have been admitted to hospital.

After reports surfaced that Sheikh Hasina had departed from Bangladesh, people took to the streets to celebrate, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post in the wake of mounting protests and on Monday evening landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

After Hasina left the country, many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister. A Bangladeshi media, Prothom Alo, reported that people were seen decamping with various items from public buildings. A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building and people were seen taking things from inside the Parliament building as well.

The Bangladesh protests majorly by students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs and had grown into an uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, local media outlet Prothom Alo reported.