Centre considering subsidy to farmers for adopting natural farming

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, on Friday, emphasised the need to promote natural farming practices. He said that the Central government was considering offering subsidies to encourage natural farming methods.

Speaking at the ‘Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati’ programme here, he highlighted that the consequences of using chemicals and fertilizers to boost agricultural production are evident. He said while the world is increasingly concerned about global warming and climate change, we ourselves are largely to blame.

If urgent measures are not taken, the Earth could become uninhabitable for future generations, he warned.

The Union agriculture minister said India embodies the principle “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya” (everyone should be happy and healthy). This principle was also reflected in ancient farming practices, which did not rely on chemical fertilizers. At that time, the soil was fertile, and nutritious food was produced. However, as the demand increased, so did the use of chemical fertilizers, leading to higher production but also more diseases and the need for special trains like the Cancer Express.

Chauhan noted that people are now more concerned about their health than ever before and are willing to pay a premium for produce grown without chemicals.

Dismissing the misconception that natural farming would reduce production, he assured that it wouldn’t affect production levels or storage.

He praised the farmers who are successfully growing crops without chemicals and emphasized that the use of pesticides harms soil fertility and disrupts beneficial insects, contributing to global disasters and threatening human existence. To safeguard the Earth’s future, he stressed the importance of promoting natural farming practices.

The minister reiterated the Central government’s commitment to promoting natural farming to sustain the Earth. While providing subsidies to farmers practicing natural farming, the government will establish a certification system for them. Additionally, the government plans to compensate farmers for up to three years by depositing funds into their accounts.

He highlighted that production without chemicals can also enhance taste, and the government is dedicated to this goal. Continuous efforts are being made in this direction, with scientists working on increasing production without chemicals.

The event was attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, among others.