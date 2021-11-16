Centre clears all hurdles for setting up 10 GW Renewable Energy Power Project

Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday resolved all contentious issues for setting up of a 10 GegaWatt Renewable Energy Project in Leh—the largest renewable Energy project in the Himalayan region.

Centre had specially called a meeting of all the stakeholders to sort out the issues for setting up of 10 GW power project in Pang area and discuss transmission system along with battery energy storage system to ensure round the clock power supply to the region, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry

“In the meeting the UT of Ladakh agreed to immediately provide 20,000 acres of land at Pang for setting up of Renewable Energy Park and also explore the possibility of giving another 20,000 acres in near future based on the inputs provided by the SECI, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

The Union Power Minister R K Singh had a long discussion with the Lt Governor Ladakh R K Mathur, Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Secretary MNRE and Power and the top officials of Central Electricity Authority, Power Grid, SECI, Border Road Organisation, and resolved all the issues pertaining to allotment of land, corporate social responsibilities by the company installing the power project, setting up of transmission link and battery storage system in the region.

It was also decided that Centre would also send a team of MNRE officials to Ladakh within a week to thrash out issues with support of UT administration, the officer said. With the setting up of the power project, UT would receive annual revenue on account of leasing of the land allocated for the project.

Centre also decided that a 5 GW of transmission link from Pang (Leh)-Kaithal (Haryana) along with 12 GWh of Battery Energy Storage would provide 76% utilization of transmission capacity and would evacuate 13 GW of Renewable Energy Generation (9 GWp Solar + 4 GW Wind), the Ministry said

“Out of 12 GWh battery energy storage, about 1- 2 GWh will be developed as part of transmission element to keep the line charged during the period of no generation, while the remaining battery energy storage could be developed as part of generation element,” the Ministry stated.

The MNRE would further move a proposal for providing Central Grant for development of the above transmission link as part of Green Energy Corridor with a target to complete it within five years.