Centre asks social media platforms to remove photographs of woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College

The Centre on Wednesday asked the social media platforms to remove name and photographs of the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata recently.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said it has asked the social media platforms operating in the country to comply with a recent Supreme Court order dated 20th August 20 in which it has directed that all references to the name of the deceased (RG Kar Medical College), along with any photographs and video clips depicting the deceased, be promptly removed from all social media platforms and electronic media.

This directive follows concerns regarding the dissemination of sensitive material related to the incident in question, it said.

In light of this order, the Ministry said it hereby emphasizes the importance of adhering to the Apex Court’s directive to safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals involved and therefore social media platforms are required to take immediate action to ensure compliance with this order.

The Ministry said it urged all social media companies to ensure that such sensitive information is not further disseminated and added that failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action.

All the social media platforms shall also inform the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at cyberlaw-legal@meity.gov.inabout the action taken in response to the compliance of Supreme Court order, it added.