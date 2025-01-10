Civil society demand safety for women

Nagorik Chetona, a civil society collective representing diverse backgrounds released an open letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee demanding safety and dignity of all women and trans-queer persons in Bengal. They announced the move though a press meet on Thursday.

Filmmaker Aparna Sen, one of the founders of Nagorik Chetona, said: “The horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College has sent shockwaves through the state, bringing to light the urgent need for systemic changes in the way the safety of women is addressed in West Bengal. Repeated occurrences at Newtown, Bankura, Jaynagar, Potashpur, Alipurduar, and many other places stand as shocking examples of the unacceptable circumstances that women are being subjected to in this society. Apart from the chief minister, we have also written to other authorities who have a role to play in the safety of women, and we will pursue this till it reaches its logical conclusion.”

Advertisement

Avik Saha, founder of Nagorik Chetona, said: “There must be legal awareness and gender sensitisation in schools.”

Advertisement