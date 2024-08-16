Centre approves series of bureaucratic appointments

The Centre on Friday approved a series of high-level bureaucratic appointments in key departments including Defence and Health.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajesh Kumar Singh as an Officer on Special Duty, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence.

The Committee has also approved the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar as Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

The panel has approved the appointment of Punya Salila Srivastava as an Officer on Special Duty, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Committee has approved the appointment of Vikram Dev Dutt as Director General, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved the appointment of Prashant Kumar Singh as an Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.