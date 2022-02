Centre approves continuation of foreigners’ registration tracking scheme

The centre has approved the continuation of the Immigration Visa Foreigners Registration Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme beyond 31 March 2021 for a period of five years.

The scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 1,364.88 crore, will now be operational till 31 March 2026, an official statement said today.

”The continuation of the scheme shows the Modi Government’s commitment to the core objective of IVFRT, which is modernisation and upgradation of Immigration and Visa services,” the statement said.

It added that the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to provide a secure and integrated service delivery framework that facilitates legitimate travellers while strengthening national security, through this scheme.

The project has a global outreach and seeks to interlink and optimise functions relating to immigration, visa issuance, registration of foreigners and tracking of their movements in India by covering 192 Indian Missions across the globe, 108 Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) in India, 12 Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRROs) and offices and more than 700 Foreigners Registration Officers (FROs), Superintendents of Police (SPs)/Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across the country.

After the commencement of IVFRT, the number of Visa and OCI cards issued increased from 44.43 lakh in 2014 to 64.59 lakh in 2019 at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7 per cent. The average visa processing time of 15 to 30 days (during the pre-IVFRT period) has been reduced to a maximum of 72 hours in e-visas, with 95 per cent of e-visas issued within 24 hours. International traffic to and from India grew from 3.71 crore to 7.5 crore during the last 10 years at a CAGR of 7.2 per cent.