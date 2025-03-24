Police tracking Kunal Kamra’s location: Maha min over Shinde song row

Maharashtra Home Minister Yogesh Kadam on Monday said the location of stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, who allegedly made unsavoury references about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is being tracked by police and strict action will be taken against Kamra as per the law.

“Kamra’s location is being traced. Strict action will be taken as per the law. One must understand both sides of the coin,” he said.

During his performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area, Kamra had allegedly referred to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor) in his parody song, though Shinde’s name was never mentioned anywhere in the song.

Kamra had sung a parody version of ‘Bholi Si Surat’, a popular song from the 1997 film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ after which multiple FIRs have been filed against Kamra, including one based on a complaint by Maharashtra Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Reacting to the controversy, the comedian stated that he does not regret his remarks.

According to police sources, Kamra, who is presently in Tamil Nadu, also denied allegations that he had been paid by the opposition to tarnish the reputation of the deputy chief minister.

Kamra also told the police that they are welcome to check his financial details if needed, adding that he would apologise for his act only if he is asked to do so by a court of law.

However, it is learnt that functionaries of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have threatened to teach Kunal Kamra a lesson.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal had said after vandalising the Habitat Studio Comedy Club at the Unicontinental Hotel in Mumbai’s suburb of Khar, that “This is just a trailer. If anybody says anything derogatory about our senior leader or our elders, we will not spare them”.

Shiv Sena’s Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, who is a close aide of Deputy CM Shinde, said that “Kamra would not be able to move freely in India and would have to move out of India”.

Mhaske accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena of hiring Kamra to target Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “He is a hired comedian and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India. Shiv Sainiks will show him his place,” Mhaske said, adding that Kamra would have to apologise.

Incidentally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also demanded an apology from the artist.