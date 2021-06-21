An amendment in the Food Security (Assistance to State Government) Rules, 2015, has been notified in a move to improve transparency and curb leakages at ration shops at the time of weighing of foodgrains for beneficiaries and encourage ePoS linkage with electronic weighing machines, an official statement said.

The amendment, notified by the Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ministry, aims to ensure the right quantity to beneficiaries in the distribution of subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 as per their entitlement.

It also incentivizes states who have been using ePoS efficiently and encourages states to improve efficiency in ePoS operations and generate savings.

According to the amendment, states who are operating their ePoS devices judiciously and are able to generate savings from the additional margin of Rs 17 per quintal, can now utilise the savings for purchase, operations, and maintenance of electronic weighing scales and their integration with the point of sale devices.

This amendment is an attempt to take forward the reform process envisaged under Section 12 of the Act, through improving transparency of operations of the Targeted Public Distribution System under NFSA, the statement said.

While distribution through ePoS devices ensures that subsidised food grains are provided to the rightful beneficiary through biometric authentication, integration of ePoS devices with electronic weighing scales would ensure that the beneficiary is given the right quantity of foodgrains by the Fair Price Shop dealer as per his entitlement, it added.