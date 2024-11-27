Central leadership intervenes to quell Kerala BJP’s internal strife after Palakkad debacle

The BJP’s Central leadership has intervened in the internal turmoil that erupted in its Kerala unit after the party’s humiliating defeat in the Palakkad assembly bypoll.

It has been reported that the leadership would discuss the issues that cropped up in the wake of the party’s defeat in the Palakkad bypoll with the leaders of the Kerala unit to solve the problem. It has also instructed the leaders not to make public statements on the issues

In a bid to cash in on the rift in the state BJP, Congress has invited the Palakkad municipal chairman and 17 councilors to the party fold. Against this background, the party’s Central leadership has decided to intervene to resolve the issues that surfaced in the party.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, confusion persisted in the party over action against senior BJP leader and national council member N Sivarajan and Palakkad Municipal Council President Pramila Sasidharan, who came out against the state leadership. The apprehension in the party is that if action is taken against them, Palakkad councilors will leave the party. The leadership also doubts whether Sandeep Warrier is communicating with the councilors.

There are indications that the Congress has held discussions with a section of disgruntled BJP councilors in Palakkad municipal council. It is reported that a discussion was held through former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier, who recently joined the grand old party.

At the same time, Sandeep Warrier’s Facebook post indicates that he welcomes all those who are discontent with the BJP. His post makes it amply clear that no one, who is willing to unite with the Congress ideology, will become a political orphan.

Sandeep Warrier also posted a note on Facebook hinting that the Congress is moving to bring disgruntled leaders into the camp.

Meanwhile, BJP’s former Wayanad district president KP Madhu has resigned from the party. The resignation was stated to be due to differences with the party leadership. Madhu said the BJP won in Thrissur because of celebrity candidates and celebrities cannot contest in every election.