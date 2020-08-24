In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 (40 of 2019), the Central Government has constituted a National Council for Transgender Persons vide notification dated 21 August 2020.

The Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment will be the Chairperson (ex-officio) and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment will be the Vice-Chairperson (ex-officio).

The National Council shall perform the following functions, namely:

(a) to advise the Central Government on the formulation of policies, programmes, legislation and projects with respect to transgender persons

(b) to monitor and evaluate the impact of policies and programmes designed for achieving equality and full participation of transgender persons

(c) to review and coordinate the activities of all the departments of Government and other Governmental and non-Governmental Organisations which are dealing with matters relating to transgender persons

(d) to redress the grievances of transgender persons; and

(e) to perform such other functions as may be prescribed by the Central Government

The other members of the Council include representatives of various Ministries/Departments, five representatives of the transgender community, representatives of NHRC and NCW, representatives of State Governments and UTs and experts representing NGOs.

A Member of National Council, other than ex officio member, shall hold office for a term of three years from the date of his nomination.