Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 6000 kg of contraband in MP, Rajasthan

During an anti-drugs operations, the officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, intercepted a Mahindra Trailer truck on Udaipur-Bhilwara highway, Rajasthan, and seized Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 5,057 kg and 55 bags of CPS (Concentrated/ Unlanced Poppy Straw) weighing 824 kg, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It was on Monday, after receiving specific intelligence about a truck with registration number of Rajasthan would carry a huge quantity of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura), the CBN team was formed and dispatched which located the vehicle and intercepted it near Shri Dev Narayan Bhojnalaya on Udaipur-Bhilwara highway, Gangrar, Chittorgarh.

The truck carried 120 bags of cattle feed, which was used as a cover to dodge the police and conceal poppy straw.

The truck was thoroughly searched at the CBN Office and a total 267 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 5057 kg was recovered.

After the completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy straw along with cattle feed and trailer were seized and one person was arrested under the relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

Meanwhile, in another case of smuggling poppy, CBN officers of Chittorgarh with support of DNC office Neemuch searched a house in village Dhakdi of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and recovered 1131 kg poppy straw on January 6.

The owner of the house tried to escape in darkness but alert officers of CBN apprehended him successfully.

The contraband was seized and a case under the relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 was registered in this matter with one person’s arrest.

During 2023, record breaking Anti-Narcotics Operations were undertaken with 116 seizure cases in which 150 persons were arrested and 87 vehicles were seized.

Total drugs seized were approximately 70 tonnes, including Poppy Straw (Doda Chura), Opium (Afeem), Heroin (Brown Sugar), Cannabis (Ganja), MD Powder, Codeine Phosphate syrups and others.