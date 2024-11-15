CPS is an office of profit, MLAs should relinquish membership: Kashyap

Former BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap on Friday stated the Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) is an office of profit, and demanded the resignation of the six MLAs from assembly membership.

He said that the CPS appointed by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh led Congress government was only an economic burden on Himachal Pradesh. BJP had been continuously opposing the appointments of all 6 CPS in one voice and the decision of the High Court is historic terming CPS appointment as unconstitutional, stated.

“All these appointments come under Office of Profit and soon all former CPS will become former MLAs,” he claimed, demanding all them to relinquish their assembly membership after the High Court quashed the 2006 law under which the appointments were made.

Criticizing the state government for filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, he said that BJP MLA from Chopal Balbir Verma has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on this issue.

He charged that the state government is continuously trying to protect its wrong decision, despite the High Court’s decision that is clear-cut.

After the High Court’s decision, the Chief Parliamentary Secretaries vacated their offices on Thursday, while one month’s time has been given to vacate the residences, he claimed.

He also demanded recovery of the money that had been spent on these MLAs during their tenure as CPS.