Naidu proposes Ramdev’s appointment as advisor to Andhra govt on tourism

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday signed MoUs worth Rs 10,329 crore in the tourism sector even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed the appointment of Baba Ramdev as an advisor to his government to make the state a destination for tourism and wellness.

Addressing a tourism conclave at Vijayawada, Naidu urged Ramdev to become an advisor to his government to promote wellness tourism.

He said, “I want to take his advice and guidance for promoting tourism and wellness in Andhra Pradesh in a big way. I am also asking Baba Ramdevji to be our advisor for tourism. You will be the best brand manager and advisor. Then automatically tourism will happen in a big way.”

Baba Ramdev returned the compliment saying, just like people learn Yoga from me, people learn politics from CM Chandrababu Naidu — and what kind of politics? The kind that involves professionalism and corporate governance.”

Presenting the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024–29 as a game changer, Chandrababu Naidu said tourism was now granted industry status across segments, with incentives like 100% stamp duty exemption, electricity duty reimbursement for five years, SGST reimbursements for up to 15 years, and fast-tracked clearances under the “Speed of Doing Business” initiative. He said he was ready to initiate more reforms.

“Whatever other states are doing, I shall add +2 to it,” said Naidu, iterating Andhra Pradesh’s goal to become the country’s top tourism destination.

Pointing out that AP has the best temples with 21 of them generating wealth, the chief minister said from ancient cities and a 1,000 km long coastline to forest reserves and river systems like the Godavari and Krishna, the state has vast potential.

The government was developing seven anchor hubs at Visakhapatnam, Araku, Rajahmundry, Amaravati, Srisailam, Gandikota, and Tirupati, and over 25 thematic circuits, including 10 temple circuits, five coastal, four river routes, two cruises, two spots related to Buddhism , and three ecotourism trails.

He emphasized the sector’s potential to create eight jobs for every ₹1 lakh invested which was far more than IT, manufacturing, or agriculture sectors.

He shared plans to grow the sector’s employment share from 12% to 15%, and increase its contribution to GSDP from ₹74,000 crore to ₹2,40,000 crore by 2029. He spoke about the inclusive Homestay Policy while setting a target of 10,000+ homestays across tribal, rural, coastal, and heritage areas.

“From 19,500 rooms today, we aim to scale up to 50,000 rooms by 2029,” said Naidu.

He launched AP’s Tourism Digital Calendar and MoUs worth ₹10,329 crore were signed in his presence.

The chief minister also flagged off caravans to boost tourism at lesser known destinations.