CEC Gyanesh Kumar highlights India’s poll integrity at Stockholm conference

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has reaffirmed the role of the Election Commission of India in capacity building programmes for election management bodies (EMB) of countries around the globe.

Emphasizing the role of the Election Commission in capacity-building programs for EMBs globally, CEC Kumar, in his keynote address highlighted the massive scale of India’s electoral exercise, which is conducted under the close watch of political parties, candidates, observers, and the media.

As per the copy of Kumar’s speech released on Wednesday by the poll panel, the CEC noted that the ECI becomes the world’s largest organization during elections, with over 20 million personnel involved, ensuring that India’s nearly one billion electors can exercise their franchise freely.

Kumar was speaking on Tuesday at the Stockholm International Conference on Electoral Integrity in Sweden organized by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), which had brought together over 100 participants representing Election Management Bodies from around 50 countries.

Kumar traced the evolution of Indian elections over the decades, noting the system’s adaptability to increasing complexity while staying rooted in constitutional values.

The CEC emphasized India’s commitment to an inclusive electoral process, serving first-time voters, senior citizens, persons with special abilities, and voters in inaccessible regions with equal care and commitment.

He also highlighted the statutory sharing of India’s Electoral Roll with recognized political parties, ensuring transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

On the sidelines of the conference, Kumar also held bilateral meetings with counterparts from 12 countries, focusing on voter participation, electoral technology, diaspora voting, and institutional capacity-building.