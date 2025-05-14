CDS, service chiefs apprise President Murmu about Operation Sindoor

The three chiefs of Tri Services, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday to apprise the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces about Operation Sindoor.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi shared the actions taken jointly by the Indian Defence forces as part of the operation launched on May 7.

President Murmu praised the valour and the dedication of the Armed Forces that made India’s response to terrorism an astounding success. In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, “General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor. The President commended the valour and the dedication of the Armed Forces that made India’s response to terrorism a sterling success.”

The visit came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defined Operation Sindoor as “the new normal for India”. During his visit to the Indian Air Force base at Adampur, near Jalandhar, Punjab on Tuesday, he said the country would not bow down to threats of terrorism and nuclear attacks.

“Operation Sindoor’s echo is everywhere. It is not any ordinary act. Operation Sindoor shows our decisive and resolute policy. We will not see terrorists and the government separately. The world has seen how Pakistan’s army officers attended the funeral of terrorists. This is big evidence of state-sponsored terrorism,” Modi had said.

“We will take strong steps to protect India. Operation Sindoor has written history. We displayed our strength in the desert, mountains and showed our potential in new-age warfare,” he added.