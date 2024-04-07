CDS Chauhan to chair Tri-Service Conference on Monday

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will, on Monday, chair a day-long ”Parivartan Chintan” here, a pioneering Tri-Service Conference aimed at generating new and fresh ideas, initiatives and reforms to propel jointness and integration efforts, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

With the Indian armed forces having embarked on a major transformative change in their quest to be ready for the envisaged future wars, initiatives are being undertaken to promote integration as structures are modified to enable Tri-Service multi-domain operations.

The ‘Chintan’ will be the first-ever conference of the Heads of all Tri-Services Institutions, the Department of Military Affairs, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the three Services, with officers from varied service brackets, through their diverse understanding and experience, recommending measures to achieve the desired “Joint and Integrated” end state with celerity.

Advertisement