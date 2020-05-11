CCTV cameras have been installed at different important locations of the COVID ward of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College Hospital in Meerut by the college administration in a bid to keep a better vigil on the treatment and care of the Covid-19 patients admitted there.

The decision has been taken up followed by the complaints of negligence in giving treatment, food and other facilities by some COVID 19 patients and their near and dear ones.

Meerut city MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Rafeeq Ansari brought the issue of negligence of the staff of LLRM Medical College to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the MLA’s relative passed away during the treatment of COVID 19 at the LLRM Medical College here on May 9. The Chief Minister has assured him to look into the matter, said the MLA.

There are many other such complaints. Some videos were also posted on social media along with complaints of negligence at the LLRM Medical College. The issues of lack of cleanliness and food to the COVID patients were particularly highlighted. Henceforth, the college administration decided to put up the CCTV cameras.

RC Gupta, the principal of LLRM Medical College while confirming the installation of CCTV cameras informed that they have been placed inside the isolation ward of COVID patients and other important locations inside the college premises.

This will help the college administration to keep a close watch on the staff and they would be able to monitor the treatment and other requirements of patients in a better way, said Dr Gupta adding that besides him, a few other officials would have the access to the CCTV footage.

The LLRM Medical College Hospital administration faced allegations also after the death of a young BJP leader Vibhanshu Vashishta (25) and his father Ramesh Sharma due to COVID 19 in a span of 15 days. After the death of his father, Vibhanshu had accused the administration of inadequate arrangements and lack of facilities of treatment for COVID patients. BJP rank and file have reportedly taken up the issue with the higher officials after the death of Vibhanshu.

Prior to this, a patient undergoing treatment at the LLRM Medical College Hospital’s COVID ward posted a video on social media through which he tried to expose the lack of facilities for patients, untimely delivery of food and mismanagement in the isolation ward.

Similarly Abid, a COVID patient also undergoing treatment at the LLRM Medical College Hospital posted a video showing the sorry state of affairs there for COVID patients. He requested the concerned officials to look into the matter and ensure that things improve at the hospital.

However, amid all these allegations, the recovery rate is satisfactory in the district. Out of a total of 245 Corona positives, 65 have been discharged from the hospital after recovery while 14 patients have died. This is particularly encouraging keeping in view the fact that there is a sudden increase in the positive cases in the last few days which is mainly due to the spread of the virus in fruits and vegetables Mandi where more than 50 cases have been reported. 139 cases have been reported here in the past 10 days alone.

After the sharp rise in the cases, a team sent by the state government that comprised of Dr Suryakant and Dr Vivek Kumar has arrived here from Lucknow. “The team discussed various issues related to the hospital and took stock of the situation here. They also gave suggestions for improving the existing facilities, said Dr Gupta adding that they are working on the suggestions of the team.

In view of the rising number of COVID patients in Meerut the state government now has authorized 10 private hospitals for treatment in order to reduce the burden on the government hospital. Dr Gupta welcomed the decision of the government and said that it will benefit the patients. It may be noted that the COVID ward at the LLRM Medical College Hospital here is having 200 beds and is presently the only one to cater to the needs of COVID patients in the district.