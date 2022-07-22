CBSE declares Class 12 result on digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results of Class 12 board. In a first, the students can check their results on digilocker besides checking on websites such as results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

To check result on digilocker, the students can go to the official DigiLocker website and click on Class 12 Result link, or go to results.digilocker.gov.in-CBSE results

Once again, this year too girls have outshined boys by 3.29 per cent and outperformed boys with pass percentage of 94.54 per cent.

The boys have secured 91.25 per cent while over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent, and 1.34 lakh got above 90 per cent.

The overall pass percentage was 99.37 per cent in 2021 as compared to 92.71 per cent this year.

Of all the states, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.83 per cent followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 per cent.

Chennai has recorded the pass percentage with 97.79 per cent, while students in Delhi east and Delhi West passed with 96.29 per cent.

A total of 1435366 students appeared for the exam of which 1330662 have passed. 92.71 per cent of students have passed the CBSE 12 board examination while 4.72 per cent of students have been placed in the compartment.

Meanwhile, this year, the board conducted exams in two terms, that is, Term 1 and Term 2. 30 per cent weightage was given to Term 1 exams and 70 per cent weightage to Term 2.

This year, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared. In this regard, it is also informed that Board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students.

Class 12 Board exams were held from April 26 to June 15.