CBSE conducts surprise checks across 27 schools in Rajasthan & Delhi against dummy school menace

In a strict action against the dummy schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted a series of surprise inspections across 27 schools in Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi, an official statement said here.

According to the CBSE, these surprise inspections were aimed at ensuring that the schools affiliated with the board are strictly adhering to the norms and bylaws set forth by it.

The special inspections were carried out by a total of 27 teams, each comprising an officer of the board and a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school.

The inspections were meticulously planned and executed in a synchronised manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe.

According to the education board, the manner in which the inspection was conducted, the approach was adopted to maintain the element of surprise, thereby ensuring that information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools is accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning.

The CBSE is dedicated to maintaining high standards in education and expects all affiliated schools to adhere strictly to its guidelines, the statement said.

The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions would be taken in cases of non-compliance, the CBSE added.

The board has reiterated its commitment to rigorous monitoring, and further said it will continue to conduct such surprise checks to ensure that affiliated schools uphold the quality and standards as expected.