CBSE Class X, XII result to be declared in last week of July

The Class 10 and 12 results will be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule, informed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

According to the official, “CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the schedule fixed by the Board.”

Earlier, the Board result was expected on Monday, 4 July but it didn’t come out.

Many parents and children had complaint about the same as they were expecting result yesterday.

As per the official, in comparison to the last two years, due to Covid, CBSE, this year is going to declare results early because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days.

The official further said that students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result.

“The students should keep a check on official website and reliable sources instead of falling prey to rumours,” stated official adding that all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result.

He further said that the CBSE is in touch with the responsible organisations for the admissions.

More than 34 lakh (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared in classes 10 and 12 this year from India and abroad. This is a special year because CBSE conducted examinations in two terms.