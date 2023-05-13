CBSE results out; DPS Siliguri ‘outshines others’

For guardians of students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education in Siliguri, there’s some great news.

For the second consecutive year, most of the CBSE schools in the town have fared very well in the All India Secondary School Examination and All India Senior School Certificate Examination 2022 conducted by the CBSE, the results of which were declared today.

Delhi Public School, Siliguri is believed to have achieved the best results in the ClassXII examinations.

Soon after the results were declared, the principal of the school, Anisha Sharma, told this correspondent that Prapti Das and Ruchira Roy, who have topped the list of successful candidates in the Science and Humanities streams respectively with 98.4 and 96.6 percent marks in the school, were also the toppers in their respective streams in north Bengal and Anurag Sengupta, who stood first in the Commerce stream with 97 percent marks, was the second most successful candidate in his stream from the region.

She also said that in ClassX, Yana Bindal and Sumedha Bhattacharya secured the first position in the school with 98.2 percent marks and their school had achieved a 100 percent result in both the Class-X and Class-XII examinations. “All the 433 and 709 students, who had appeared in the Class-X and Class-XII examinations respectively, have passed the examinations and a whopping 100 and 73 students have achieved more than 90 percent marks in AISSCE and AISSE.

This resounding success is almost fully attributable to the hard work, resilience and fortitude of our students and the exemplary efforts of the teachers and the school staff,” she said.

Among the other schools whom The Statesman could contact, Techno India Group Public School, Modi Public School, DAV School and GD Goenka Public School have also achieved 100 percent results in both the examinations.

According to Modi Public School principal Jayanta Pal, all the students have passed the examinations. “Vritti Deb and Drishti Dudheria of the Commerce stream have topped the list of successful candidates in the AISSE and AISSCE from our school with 97.4 and 97.6 percent marks respectively,” he said.

DAV principal Taposhi Pal Banik said that out of the 107 and 169 students, who had taken the Class-X and ClassXII examinations, all have passed. “Omshree Mahapatra, from the Commerce stream and Arkadip Ray from the Humanities stream secured 96 and 93.6 percent marks, while Utsha Bapari and Agnidipta Banik emerged toppers in the Science streams with 94.2 percent marks in the Class-XII examinations. Trisha Jain topped the list of successful AISSE candidates from the school with 95.5 percent marks,” she said.

According to a press release issued by the GD Goenka Public School, all the 165 and 295 candidates, who took the Class-X and Class-XII examinations, have passed. “Riju Dutta stood first in the Science stream with 98 percent marks, while Devanshi Sharma and Tanish Agarwal secured the top position in the Commerce group with 95 percent marks. Srinjoy Paul topped the Humanities stream with 94 percent marks and in the ClassX examinations Ronit Bhotra notched 97 percent to emerge the topper in the school,” the release informed.

Techno India principal Nandita Nandi said that all the 309 and 447 candidates, who had appeared in the AISSE and AISSCE from the school this year, have passed.

Retaining their reputation of putting up brilliant performances in the CBSE examinations, Jermel’s Academy, Siliguri Model High School, Royal Academy and Doon Heritage School have achieved 100 percent results.

Siliguri Model High School principal SS Agarwal said that Sayan Nandi stood first among the successful AISSE candidates of the school with 95.60 percent marks, while Rajdeep Kumar Prasad of the Science stream topped the list of successful AISSCE candidates in the school with 91 percent marks.

Jermel’s Academy has achieved a 100 and 99.32 percent result in AISSE and AISSCE respectively. Principal Ejaz E Sadiq informed that Debanshu Chanda of the Humanities stream and Fazal Hayat Khan of the Science stream have both secured 97.8 percent marks, while Sagnik Biswas secured the top spot in the Class-X examinations with 95.8 percent marks.

Royal Academy principal Arindam Chakraborty said that Sourav Rathi and Nisha Gupta of the Humanities and Commerce streams have stood first in their respective groups with 95.8 and 91.2 percent marks respectively, while Aditya Sanghai has topped the list of successful AISSE candidates with 90.2 percent.

According to Doon Heritage School principal Md Ishaque, Antariksha Chatterjee (Humanities), Aditi Chettri (Commerce) and Arifa Talaha (Science) have secured 96, 92 and 91.3 percent in AISSCE, while Asif Alam has secured the top spot in AISSE with 93.8.