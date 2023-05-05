PM to attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade as the Guest of Honour on July 14, 2023 in Paris.

The visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

To mark this important milestone, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts.

The PM’s visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for their strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries.

India and France have a shared vision of peace and security, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific and uphold the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

”This historic visit will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s G20 Presidency,” a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.