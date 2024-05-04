CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2024 to be declared soon on results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in | Know how to check CBSE Results online

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2024: Candidates who appeared for CBSE Class X and XII won’t have to wait for long now to know their results.

As per latest updates, the results 2024 will soon be released on the official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and Digilocker.

In 2023, CBSE Exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 were announced on May 12 and the recorded pass percentage for Class X was 93.12 and for Class XII 87.33.

As per the latest update, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results in the month of May. However, no official notification has been issued so far on the issue.

In 2024, the CBSE class 10 examination took place across different examination centres between February 15-March 13, 2024 and around 21 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The CBSE Class 12 examination was held between February 15-April 2, 2024.

Once the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam results are declared, candidates eager to know their results need to follow the below mentioned steps:

– Log on to the official website i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in;

– Click on the result tabs ‘Class 10th results or Class 12th Results

– A new window will open and one needs to enter the required information, including roll number, registration number, date of birth and captcha; and

– Submit the details online.

Once the details are submitted online, candidates will easily be able to check the CBSE

results 2024.

Candidates are also advised to save the soft copy of the exam results or take a print-out of the same.