The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that its has decided to cancel the remaining exams for class 10 and class 12.

Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the last three school exams. In case they are not satisfied with the marks given by the board they can also appear for the board exam at a later date to improve their performance.

The announcement is also going to impact the admission process of all central universities as well as the national entrance exams including JEE Main and NEET 2020.

CBSE was also to hold the pending exams for Class 10 students belonging to the North-East region of Delhi which was affected by the riots in February this year. For other Class 10 students, the result was to be declared on the basis of exams conducted and internal assessment for the rest of the subjects.

The Delhi government, had earlier expressed its apprehension in holding the board exams. State Education Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting him not to conduct the pending CBSE exams in Delhi as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge. On Wednesday Delhi overtook Mumbai to become the city with the most active cases of the virus in the country.

The pending exams for Class 12 include 12 core subjects, Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

The remaining CBSE papers which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic were to be held from July 1 to 15, however, with the rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the country still continuing, the education board and government had to reconsider their decision.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 4,73,105 on Thursday. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 14,894.