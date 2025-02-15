CBSE Board Exams 2025:Massive student turnout, strict rules in place

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 10 and 12 started today, with more than 42 lakh students appearing across 7,800 examination centers in India and abroad.

According to CBSE officials, about 24.12 lakh students from Class 10 will take exams in 84 subjects, while over 17.88 lakh students from Class 12 will appear for examination tests across 120 subjects.

The board has taken extensive measures to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, including enhanced security arrangements, surveillance cameras, and strict anti-cheating measures. Special provisions have also been made for students with disabilities, including extra time and the availability of scribes.

This year, the CBSE has introduced digital question paper distribution for select subjects to minimize paper leaks and enhance efficiency. Additionally, schools been instructed to follow the revised guidelines for student entry and seating arrangements to maintain discipline and fairness during the exams.

In the 2024 CBSE examinations, about 22,38,827 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, with 20,95,467 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 87.98 per cent.

however, parents and educators have expressed concerns over exam stress, with CBSE launching a helpline for students to seek counseling and stress management support. The results for both Class 10 and 12 are expected to be announced in May on the board’s official website.