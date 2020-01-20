The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the admit card for the class 10 and 12 board exams on its official website cbse.nic.in.

CBSE had released the dates for class 10 and 12 board exams on January 17. As per the schedule, the board exam will commence from February 15, 2020. The exam for CBSE board class 10 main subjects will be conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2020 while class 12 board exams will commence on February 22 and will end on March 30, 2020.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step1: Go to cbse.nic.in

Step2: On home page click on ‘Admit Card and School LOC for Board Examination 2020

Step3: Enter the credentials to login

Step4: The admit cards will appear on the screen