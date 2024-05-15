Siliguri schools score well in CBSE list

Lavanya Adhikari, a student of GD Goenka Public School in Siliguri, has achieved top position in CBSE Class XII examination in North Bengal with an impressive score of 98.4 per cent in the humanities stream.

Additionally, Radhika Garg excelled in commerce with a score of 97.4 per cent, and Hiral Airan performed exceptionally well in science with a score of 94.6 per cent in the same examination from the same school.

Devang Kaushik Sharma, another student from the same school emerged as the school topper by securing a score of 98.6 per cent in the CBSE Class X exams.

In Siliguri, students from various schools did well in the CBSE examinations. At Siliguri Model High School (senior section), Vivek Kumar Gupta, Bhavya Jha, and Anup Prasad scored 94.80 per cent, 87.20 per cent, and 85.00 per cent respectively in the Class X.

In the Class XII examination at Siliguri Model High School, Anjali Shah, Khushi Singh and Alok Bhandari achieved scores of 92.20 per cent, 91.00 per cent, and 89.80 per cent respectively in commerce, humanities, and science.

At Modela Caretaker Centre and School, Debadrita Paul, Rajeev Saha and Rilyanka Oza secured impressive scores of 97 per cent, 94 per cent, and 92.60 per cent respectively in the Class X examination. In the Class XII examination from the same school, Swagata Paul achieved 96.60 per cent, Kumar Harsh Raj secured 92.00 per cent, and Tanushree Thakur managed 87.20 per cent.

Rohan Paul Banik and Jaswant Singh Jamwal, students at DAV School in Siliguri, both excelled in science with scores of 96 per cent.

At Darjeeling Public School, Raj Agarwal achieved an impressive score of 90.6 per cent in commerce in the CBSE Class XII examination. Similarly, Kulsum Khatun excelled in humanities with a score of 87.2 per cent and Debottry Ganguly secured an outstanding 95 per cent in Science.